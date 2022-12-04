Exporting raw cocoa beans in 21st century disheartening – Asantehene

Business News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, has said he finds it disheartening to see Ghana exporting raw cocoa beans to the international market in the 21st century without adding value to them.



According to him, farmers, players in the Agricultural value chain and the country’s economy, gain very little from exporting raw materials as prices of such materials are mostly determined by the importing countries.



He has therefore called on the government and other industry players in the Agricultural sector to work towards adding value to raw agricultural produce before exporting it to the international market.



The Asantehene said this during the 38th edition of the National Farmers Day in the Ashanti Region celebration on Friday, December 3, 2022.



In a speech read on his behalf of the Akwamuhene of Kumasi Traditional Council, Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu, the Asantehene expressed that it would be in the country’s best interest to support farmers to improve the quality of their products before sending them onto the market.



He, however, praised Ghana’s gallant farmers who have always worked hard to provide enough food for the populace.



A total of 20 farmers received various awards at this year's event with Nana Kwadwo Opoku Bonsu, a farmer at Asante Akyem Agogo emerging as the Region's best farmer.