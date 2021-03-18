Expect new fare increment after Parliament approves 2021 budget – GPRTU to commuters

Business News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transport operators are likely to introduce new fares to the public after Parliament approves the just presented 2021 Budget, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union has said.



According to the Union’s General Secretary, Godfred Abulbire the rationale behind the increment is a result of the newly proposed taxes by the government in its budget.



“The moment Parliament approves the 2021 budget; we are sure that we will come out with lorry fares increased by a certain margin. We don’t want to make reference to the fuel price adjustments because there are other components like the road tolls which have also been increased,” he is quoted by Citi News.



“Usually, the practice has been that when fuel price is adjusted by a certain percentage then we are also informed to increase fares by a certain percentage equivalent to that effect, but now we can see that from the budget proposals, there are so much into it which will have more effect than the fuel itself,” Abulbire added.



The GPRTU General Secretary further held that a failure to enact an increment will adversely impact the operation of transport operators in the country.



However, the GPRTU in a statement issued on March 16, 20201 urged its members to rescind their decision to introduce the new fares.