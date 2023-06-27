Expect long queues at petrol stations, retail outlets - Gabriel Kumi on LPG shortage

Business News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the strike by fuel tanker operators across the country over poor roads, the Vice President of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association, Gabriel Kumi, has warned of gas shortage.



According to him, the current stocks they have may run out in the next 48 hours.



The shortage of this energy commodity, Mr Kumi said, will lead to the formation of long queues at petrol stations and LPG retail outlets to purchase LPG.



In an interview with TV3, he further said if the government does not satisfy the needs of these tankers, then the movement of people, goods and services will be grounded.



He said, “Presently, the stocks we have in our tanks could run out in the next forty-eight hours. By Wednesday, June 28, we will start seeing queues in our petrol station and in our LPG retail outlets."



“If it still happens on Thursday and Friday then the movement of people and goods and services in this country will be grounded. If that happens it will have very serious consequences for the economy of our country,” he added.



On Monday, June 26, 2023, drivers operating within the Tema heavy industrial area stated that they will not cart fuel until the deplorable roads are awarded to a contractor.



The Tema Fuel Company said over 7.6 million litres of fuel were stuck in their tanks following the strike by the Ghana National Tankers Drivers Union.



They called on the government to as a matter of urgency attend to the demands of the tanker drivers’ union.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:



















ESA/FNOQ