Executive Women Network appoint new Executive Committee members

The Executive Women Network (EWN) has announced the appointment of a new Executive Committee to steer the affairs of the Network for a two year term.



The newly elected Executive Committee comprises Eunice Biritwum - an Energy Consultant as Chairperson, Antoinette Kwofie - Executive Director, Finance at ABSA Bank Ghana Limited (Member), Theresa Yamson - CEO of Phyto-Riker (GIHOC) Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Member), Angela Dedo Kofi - a Serial Entrepreneur (Member), Joyce Agyare- an Education Consultant (Member), Emma Wenani - Chief Director, Global Media Alliance (Member) and Janet Sunkwa-Mills – Serial Entrepreneur (Member).



The Network, since its launch in 2016, has become a home base for women to grow their professional skills, build networks, be inspired, empowered and supported on their professional journeys whilst providing a platform to actively empower women across the country.



Over the years, since its inception, the Network has been led by the Executive Council, now the Executive Committee, comprising of its founders as members with Maidie Arkutu as the first chairperson, followed by Freda Duplan and subsequently, Pearl Esua-Mensah.



Commenting on the change in leadership, Mrs Esua-Mensah on behalf of the immediate past executives said “Over the last couple of years, we’ve had the privilege of leading this august body of professional women, to make the Network a core support group not only for our members to fully realise their potential but to pay it forward and impact the lives of young and women in vulnerable communities through our outreach programmes. We look back with pride at what has been accomplished in such a short time but even more delighted in the prospects for the future. In this regard, the Executive Council is delighted to hand over the baton to our in-coming executives led by Eunice. We are blessed to have such a talented group of leaders and have no doubt they will magnify our impact and influence".



The Network over the last few years under the leadership of the Executive Council , successfully initiated and implemented a 5-year partnership with SOS Ghana to empower and support a number of women in Chorkor and surrounding communities, organised training and mentoring programs for women in Accra and Tamale, successfully organised 3 major conferences that has become the premier conference for women in leadership positions in Ghana, increased membership and empowered women from diversified backgrounds.



The newly elected Chairperson, Ms. Eunice Biritwum, commented, “The in-coming Executive Committee Members and I are truly honoured for the opportunity to lead this esteemed Network at this point in our journey. We celebrate the achievement of our past Executive Council for laying a strong foundation for growth and the future success of this Network. Over the next two years, the Committee and I, with the support of all members will build on our strong legacy and leverage our collective leadership to inspire the change we want to see, empower more women to fully realise their potential and provide support for our members and women across the country to progress on their professional journeys”.



The Executive Women Network is a non-profit organization of women in senior management and executive positions in private organizations and women entrepreneurs of well-established businesses in Ghana.

