Exchange Rate: Outlook of Ghana’s cedi against foreign currencies as of May 18

On the interbank board today May 18, 2021, the Ghana Cedi trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7276 and a selling price of 5.7334 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7278 and a selling price of 5.7336.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0886 and a selling price of 8.0972 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0722 and a selling price of 8.0809.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9585 and a selling price of 6.9654 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9516 and a selling price of 6.9585.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4058 and a selling price of 0.4062 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4058 and a selling price of 0.4062.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6604 and a selling price of 71.6848 s compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6579 and a selling price of 71.6614.

And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.1736 and a selling price of 94.2670 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.2670 and a selling price of 94.3606.

