Exchange Rate: Outlook of Ghana’s cedi against foreign currencies

Business News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today May 17, 2021, the Ghana Cedi started the 21st trade week of the 2021 fiscal year on a stable note as it is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7278 and a selling price of 5.7336. This means the exchange rate hasn’t changed from Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7278 and a selling price of 5.7336.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0722 and a selling price of 8.0809 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0740 and a selling price 8.0826.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9516 and a selling price of 6.9585 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9162 and a selling price of 6.9230.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4058 and a selling price of 0.4062 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4076 and a selling price of 0.4080.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6579 and a selling price of 71.6614 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6282 and a selling price of 71.6736.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.2670 and a selling price of 94.3606 as compared to last Friday’s trading of buying price of 94.7504 and a selling price of 94.8436.