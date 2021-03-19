Evict traders selling at unauthorised places – Kumasi Racecourse traders to KMA

Business News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Some traders at the Racecourse Market in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, have called on the Metropolitan Assembly to evacuate traders selling at unauthorised places within the Central business district.



The traders who were evacuated from the Kumasi Central Market and Abinkyi markets to Racecourse to pave way for the second phase of the Kejetia Central market redevelopment project have since taken over unauthorised spots.



According to the racecourse traders, their businesses have been negatively affected following the decision of the traders to sell at unauthorised spots instead of the spaces allocated to them.



Speaking to Class FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, the traders noted that, buyers prefer to purchase from those trading on the pavements within the Central Business District instead of entering the market.



They therefore appealed to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to ensure that the traders move to the designated spaces.



Meanwhile, the traders selling on the pavements have said the KMA has refused to allocate them spaces to sell inside the market, despite an appeal to the Assembly.