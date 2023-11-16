Every Ghanaian household has been positively impacted since 2017 – Government

Business News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said his government can boast that every Ghanaian has been positively impacted by the interventions that the government has made in every sector in the country.



Presenting the 2024 budget in parliament on November 15, 2024, he said: “I can confidently assert that over the past 7 years: Every sector has been positively impacted. Every household has been positively impacted by our social intervention programmes. And Every region has also been positively impacted.



“Indeed, President Akufo Addo has deepened decentralised development by investing GH¢422.1 million to create and resource six new administrative regions. The most in our history since independence,” he added.



The Minister cited the free SHS programme, school feeding, and the NHIS as part of social intervention programmes that have benefitted Ghanaians in the last six years.



He said: “Consistent with our policy on preferential options for the poor, i.e., leaving no one behind, we have been historic in enhancing social mobility and protecting the vulnerable in our society. In this regard, we have since 2017:



i. Improved access to quality SHS education for about 5.7 million Ghanaians by investing GH¢8.4 billion in the future of our next generation;



ii. Increased enrolment and learning outcomes of 3.8 million pupils by investing GH¢3.6 billion in the School Feeding Programmes;



iii. Reformed the NHIS to improve and expand health service delivery to 16 million Ghanaians.



iv. Supported foundational education of over 6 million pupils by investing GH¢248.5 million as Capitation Grants; and



v. Improved the quality of life of about 350,000 Ghanaian households under the LEAP by investing GH¢1.2 billion.



