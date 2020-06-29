Press Releases of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Institute of Security and Safety Policy Research (ISSAPR)

Ethnocentric comments by Hon. Kobina Tahir Hammond against Voltarians

The Institute of security and safety policy research (ISSAPR) has learnt with great regret alleged comments made by the Adansi Asokwa lawmaker Honorable Kobina Tahir Hammond in a video that has gone viral on social media (Source: Joy News).



The video which shows the Member of Parliament addressing the press in parliament does not sit well with the consolidation of our democratic governance in the area of peace and security especially with barely five months to go to the polls.



The statement which seems to suggest that Voltarians living in Togo are Togolese and for that matter the deployment of military detachment to the area is for the purposes of peacekeeping.



The Institute of Security and Safety Policy Research (ISSAPR) finds Hon. K.T. Hammond’s allegations referring to Voltarians as Togolese very Unpeaceful and unguarded which has the tendency to cause conflict in that part of the country and mar the voter registration exercise slated for Tuesday 30 th June, 2020.



ISSAPR condemns these comments and calls on the leadership of Parliament to sanction Hon K.T Hammond for the latters misguided divisive statements against Voltarians.



Secondly, ISSAPR again, would want to call on the speaker of parliament Rt.Hon. Prof. Rev. Mike Oquaye to summon the Adansi Asokwa lawmaker to the floor of parliament to retract his comments and apologize unequivocally to the good people of Volta region, the larger Ghanaian community and by extension to the people of Togo to avoid diplomatic conflict.



Thirdly, ISSAPR would want to call on the President to withdraw the military back to the barracks and allow the security agencies in-charge of internal security to take charge of the situation in the Region.

