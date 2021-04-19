Establishment of Tax Court will shore up domestic revenue mobilisation efforts – Tax Analyst

Business News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A tax analyst, Timore Francis Boi, has said that the possible establishment of a Tax Court will prudently assist government’s domestic revenue mobilisation efforts.



His comments come after the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, in a letter to the Ghana Bar Association revealed plans to establish a tax court to deal with the prosecutions of tax related cases.



Timore Boi in an interaction with Citi Business News monitored by GhanaWeb said the tax court will also serve as a strong deterrent to individuals or entities who evade paying of filing their taxes.



“It’s going to serve a very strong warning to persons who don’t like paying taxes. If you look at Section 80 of the Revenue Administration ACT, it says that failure to pay taxes can lead to you being imprisoned. So, if you see your colleague going to prison for some tax offence you are likely to learn from that,” Timore Boi said.



He continued, “Punishment for the offences committed by companies are expected to be borne by the leadership of the organizations in default.”



By law, persons who fail to pay their taxes, register for tax or fail to file their tax returns commit an offence according to (Section 78) of the tax law.



The law enshrines that all individuals who are gainfully employed or operate a registered businesses or entity are obliged to pay their taxes.