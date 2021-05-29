Establishment of Insurance Hills critical to development of insurance industry - GIC

Business News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director of the Ghana Insurance College, Richard Okyere, has said that the establishment of its new campus will foster and facilitate the training of insurance practitioners in the country.



According to him, the training edifice when completed will address the challenges of the College which currently occupies a few rooms in the National Insurance Commission building, which is woefully inadequate.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony on May 28, 2021 the GIC Director said the campus which will also serve as a training centre will be off critical importance to the economy and insurance industry.



“With the absence of a fitting training edifice worthy of an important sector of our economy, being the most worrying. Currently, the College occupies a few rooms within the NIC building, which is woefully inadequate for a reputable College such as ours. It is therefore, gratifying to witness this all-important event, the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a World-class Professional Insurance Training Centre, envisioned more than a decade ago”



“When completed, the immaculate edifice would be home of excellence for the advancement of best practices and cutting-edge professional Insurance training centre serving Ghana and the West African sub-region.”



He added that persons seeking to ply their trade in the insurance industry after completing Diplomas and Advanced Diplomas in Applied Insurance Studies at the GIC will automatically qualify to be admitted as Affiliates and Associates, respectively, at the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG).



“In the case of the Advanced Diploma holders, they also qualify to be admitted as Principal Officers recognized by the NIC,” he added.



The Municipal Chief Executive For Akuapim South Municipality, Frank Aidoo, in his remarks lauded the establishment of the new training edifice as a contribution to the development of insurance education and ensuring professionalism in the insurance space.



“The future of the Insurance College is bright and this will be the first educational set-up to churn out full insurance practitioners that will have a vision of salvaging the economy from its woes when it comes to knowledge acquisition in the area of insurance,” he expressed.



