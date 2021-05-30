Establish a department of customer service in Ghana - J. N. Halm tells government

Business News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: JN Halm, Contributor

Acclaimed service experience consultant, J. N. Halm has called on government to consider establishing a department of customer service in Ghana.



He said this action, together with the appointment of a Commissioner of Customer Service will be the clearest indication that the government is serious about the quality of service delivery in the country.



He made this known while delivering a speech at the National Customer Service Development Dialogue held at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on May 27, 2021.



Mr. Halm added that the establishment of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) here in Accra meant the country is held in high esteem across the continent, meaning the country has a high reputation to live up to.



He stated the quality of service experience is one way by which the country is measured and thus the need for the Department of Customer Service.



He said such a Department if placed at a vantage position such as under the Office of the President would not only possess significant resources but will send the strongest message to the country, and the world, that Ghana means business.



The National Customer Service Development Dialogue was organised by the Organisation for Customer Service Excellence-Ghana.



The occasion was also used to launch the Ghana Customer Service Council.



The event was attended by representatives of various public sector bodies and chaired by Yvonne Ohui MacCarthy of the Customer Service Professionals Institute.