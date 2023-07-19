Entrepreneur details how her $45 skincare company now generates $200,000 per year

Business News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At the start of any business venture, the injection of capital is vital for its growth and sustainability.



In Ghana, many start-ups often fail to make it past the two-three-year period due to financial constraints, business continuity, among other pressing factors.



But for Violet Amoabeng, her quest to venture into making skincare products has paid off in the end. According to her, she started in 2014 with just $45 for her business, which now makes $200,000 annually in sales.



Amoabeng recounted that she received the capital injection from her late uncle, because her father, who was a successful businessman, would not loan her the money to start.



“My dad would not give me the money to do any business because he believed that if you don’t do business the hard way, you will not be able to survive when you hit hard times and no one will help you.



“I created Skin Gourmet with $45 in 2014 with help from my family (Like, My Uncle Kwame – he passed away, but I wish he could see how grateful I am for just knowing him),” Violet is quoted by face2faceafrica.com.



Recalling her early challenges, Violet said that her company, which manufactures handmade skincare products made from raw traditional African food crops and wild plants in Ghana, found it difficult to source the raw materials as well as market the products.



Voilet Amoabeng graduated from Shenandoah University with a BSc. in Accounting/Business Administration in 2009. She also holds an MBA in Business Administration from 2011.



According to her, the idea behind the company was birthed after she was in search of a product to soothe her dry lips.



“I was looking for something to soothe my dry lips and that was when someone recommended Ghanaian Shea butter…I started using the butter on my lips and I was amazed at how effectively it worked. That’s when I realized the power of the natural ingredient and what Ghana had,” Violet shared.



She noted that this curiosity led to her experimenting with different plants and raw materials from Ghana, resulting in different brands of organic skincare products that are not only certified, but healthy for the skin and good for consumption.



“What you put on your skin ends up in your body. In other words, whether you eat it or wear it– it all ends up in the same place - your body,” Violet concluded.



MA/NOQ



