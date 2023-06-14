Ensure IMF deal solves our hardships - Diaso traders to government

Business News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



Traders at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District have bemoaned current economic hikes affecting their businesses and lives.



They have called on government to ensure the IMF deal reflects on the economy to ensure stability to improve their standard of living.



They worried about the situation which had influenced the current increase in prices of goods making lives uncomfortable and unbearable.



The pace of market purchases, they claimed, had significantly decreased, which has had a negative impact on their business.



Some traders who spoke to the GhanaWeb noted that sales have decreased from earlier times due to the high increase of goods at the wholesale and retail centers.



"When we bring the items to sell, they are not purchasing from us,” so we have to return them.



They have appealed to government to implement policies and interventions to help stabilize the economy to improve the standard of living of the people.



"We want the government to lower prices because they have increased everything and buyers have refused to purchase,” they added.



Abena Dankwa, a trader said that business had slowed down due to the situation, and goods that were bought at higher prices tend to spoil at the end.



She appealed to government to come to their aid by providing alternative livelihood to traders to support them in these trying times.



Dankwa complained bitterly that they could not run their businesses as they use to due to the economic hardship.



"Mr. President ought to lower prices, I have not noticed any improvement. If the government claims it has, we should see it and not simply believe him,” she appealed.



"Nana, we need your help. Items are difficult now; people don’t buy them. It was better in the past, but not now," said another man.



"It is true that when there is no money in the market, we suffer. Today, it's hard to find money; if we start our business, nobody buys due to the price.



Kofi Badu, a vulcanizer urged government to ensure the IMF restores the economy for stability.



He expressed worry about how businesses had slowed increasing pressure on parents and families.



