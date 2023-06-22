Energy transition benefits must be shared equitably - Emelia Akumah

Business News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Founder and President of the Africa Energy Technology Centre, Emelia Akumah, has emphasised that energy transition must not only focus on technology and innovation but its benefits and responsibilities must be hinged and shared equitably.



According to her, although energy transition must be conducted in a precise manner, communities must not be left behind in order not to stifle their drive towards economic and sustainable growth.



Speaking at the media launch of the Africa Energy Technology Conference set to take place in August this year in Accra, Emelia Akumah made a rallying call aimed at harnessing collective expertise, and efforts to create lasting change in the energy sector.



“Together, we can pave the way for a just energy transition that empowers our people, protects our environment, and builds a future that we can all be proud of,” the AETC founder said.



“We have to strive for an energy future that leaves no one behind, that uplifts communities, and that drives economic growth and sustainable development across the continent. The Africa Energy Technology conference will be a testament to our shared commitment to achieving these goals,” she added.



Touching on the highly anticipated event which will see Ghana’s president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as guest of honor and Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, expected to attend, the AETC founder said the gathering will bring together brilliant minds, exchange of ideas that will propel Africa on path to a brighter, cleaner continent.



Deputy Minister for Energy, Herbert Krapa, on his part said Africa at the moment has growing demand for access to energy which requires the scaling up of technology to meet the rapid growth and serve industrial needs.



Meanwhile, Ghana will host the maiden edition of the AETC from August 8-10, 2023 under the theme "Africa at the forefront of energy technology and policy integration in a just energy transition."



The three-day conference and exhibition will serve as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.



It aims to bring together key management personnel of oil and gas firms, energy technology firms, policy makers, financiers and researchers among others from different parts of the world to champion Africa’s vision for sustainable and secure future for the energy sector.



