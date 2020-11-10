Business News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Energy Sector: IES to hold dialogue on party manifestos

The dialogue is expected to provide Ghanaians a deeper understanding of various policy provisions

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) is set to hold a dialogue on the manifestos by the various political parties with a focus on the energy sector.



The dialogue is expected to provide Ghanaians with a deeper understanding of the various policy provisions for the energy sector.



A statement from the Institute said “Energy being a driving force of Ghana’s economy, issues such as policies and plans concerning the sector is relevant to the growth of the country’s economy. As an election year, various political parties have presented their plans for the various sectors of the economy and that includes the energy sector. It is of the essence therefore to critically consider what these political parties hope to contribute to the energy sector”.



The dialogue will tackle issues on renewable energy as well as discuss manifestos of the various political parties in the country.



It is expected that “by the end of this dialogue, the Ghanaian will understand the intentions of the various political parties towards the energy sector, and ascertain which party has the superior plan for the next 4 years.



"It will also afford the political parties to better appreciate the key changes within the energy landscape, in the face of COVID-19 crisis and the upsurge in renewable forms of energy, to better position their policies and plans for the Ghanaian energy sector”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.