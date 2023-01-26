Energy Ministry declares Springfield/ENI unitization complete – Petroleum Commission

Business News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jnr., has revealed the unitization be Springfield and ENI Sankofa field has been completed.



According to him, the Minister of Energy declared the unitization under the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act 2016.



Speaking at a public lecture on Energy Transition at the University of Ghana’s 75th anniversary, he stated that, “the Afina discovery which has been made by Springfield, an indigenous Ghanaian company has been declared unitized by the Minister of Energy with ENI-Sankofa Gye Nyame field, pursuant to Section 34, sub-section 1 of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act 2016.”



The Springfield and Sankofa Gye Nyame's unitization has been a legal tussle since 2021. Industry players had urged Ghana to resolve the case to ensure the successful unitization of the fields to derive maximum benefits from the oil and gas sector.



The Institute for Energy Security (IES), stated that “the country is likely to miss a huge opportunity to rake in billions of Dollars from the upstream petroleum sector” if the deal is prolonged.



The IES’ projection was due to the delay on the part of Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Limited (ENI) and Springfield E&P (Springfield) to cooperate, to unitise the Afina and Sankofa fields.



He also commended Springfield for being the first Ghanaian indigenous exploration company to make a discovery in oil and gas.



