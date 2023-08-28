Energy Ministry debunks IMANI, ACEP claims of wrongdoing in Genser-GNPC deal

Business News of Monday, 28 August 2023

The Ministry of Energy has debunked claims in a report authored by the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and IMANI Center for Policy & Education regarding an enquiry report by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy pertaining to the Gas Sales Agreement between the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and Genser Energy Ghana Limited.



ACEP and IMANI in a joint report, among others accused the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for inconsistencies, when he appeared before the Parliament’s Select Committee on November 24, 2022.



But the Ministry in a statement issued on August 28, 2023 rebutted the claims in the report stating that it was not aware of the gas price negotiated between Genser and GNPC.



It added that the Sector Minister, Dr. Opoku Prempeh was not a party to the Contract and therefore could not speak to the detail pricing components off-head, especially when the matter was in court at the time.



“He however, informed the Committee that upon a written formal request, the Ministry will assist in providing the details of the contract, as well as any other issue of importance to the Committee” the Energy Ministry said.



Touching on the issue of the Committee’s claims during the hearings that Genser was given DIDT status by the Ministry of Energy, the statement clarified that Genser Energy was first issued a DIDT by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) in 2017.



“Subsequently DIDTs were issued by the Ministry to other industrial customers (ceramic manufacturing companies) as an incentive to boost gas consumption in the period of excess gas with the associated take or pay commitments.



However, it must be made clear that the DIDT policy predates the assumption of office of the current Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who has since advocated for the removal of the DIDT policy” the statement read.



It continued, “The Ministry states unequivocally that, in as much as it has oversight responsibility over energy sector institutions, it is not obliged to meddle in direct contract negotiations between the sector institutions and potential investors unless, the Ministry’s assistance is expressly sought. The energy minister must therefore, be understood within this context”



The Ministry of Energy however called on the general public to disregard any attempt to soil the reputation of the Energy Minister “whose major preoccupation since assuming office has been to bring to the barest minimum disruptions in power supply and improved resilience of the energy sector.”



