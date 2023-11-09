Energy Minister hails VRA management over government's 88.58% electricity expansion rate

Business News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh has commended management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) for their efficiency in government’s electricity expansion drive.



According to him, the VRA has been crucial in government’s ability to hit 88.58 percent electricity penetration rate across the country.



“The government’s agenda to continue extending electricity to every part of the county is on course...We are currently at 88.58 percentage and want to reach 90% by the time President Akufo-Addo will be leaving office. And the VRA has been very effective on this agenda."



"The VRA is doing very well and I think we should clap for them,” the Minister made the remarks when he took his turn at the Meet-the-Press series held in Accra on Thursday.



Also responding to calls by some Ghanaians for VRA to resettle victims of the Akosombo dam spillage, the Minister said the VRA has so far been on top of the issue and that resettlement should be left in the hands of the Inter-ministerial committee looking into the matter.



According to him, the Inter-Ministerial Committee will make their recommendations to parliament on the resettlement issue for the House to consider.



Meanwhile, the President of the Ghana Institute of Engineering, Ing. Kwabena Bempong has praised what he describes as the good engineering decisions that the Volta River Authority (VRA) made to balance preserving the integrity of the dam and preventing the loss of lives in the recently ended controlled spilling of the Akosombo dam.



He praised the Authority at the recent dialogue held between the Ghana Institute of Engineering and VRA.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.