Energy Media Group launches 2023 Ghana Energy Awards

Business News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: Ghana Energy Awards

The Energy Media Group, organizers of the prestigious Ghana Energy Awards (GEA), has launched the 2023 edition at the Airport View Hotel in Accra. The launch unveiled the theme for this year and officially opened nominations for prospective candidates.



The theme for this year is “Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework: Sector Institutions as Building Blocks for the 2030-2040 Targets.”



In its seventh year, the industry-owned Ghana Energy Awards Scheme aims to recognize the excellence and innovation of individuals, institutions, and organizations in the country’s energy sector. It is endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and the World Energy Council, Ghana.



The event was graced by the Deputy Minister of Energy, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Chairman of the Awarding Panel, Lawyer Kwame Jantuah (an energy consultant), Dr. Jemimah Nunoo, (Technical Director for Media and Strategic Communications at the Office of the President, and Board Member of the Petroleum Commission), Dr. Kwame Ampofo, (former Chairman of the Energy Commission), and Dr. Lawrence Tetteh (an Economist and renowned Evangelist), as well as representatives from the various energy sector agencies.



The Energy Transition Framework



Special Guest of Honour for the event, the Deputy Minister of Energy, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, giving the keynote address, said the government’s vision for a just and equitable transition framework aspires to discharge the country’s international obligations on climate change.



He noted that across the value chain of the petroleum industry, the agencies and institutions are critical to the energy transition. “This is because almost invariably, their activities and operations impact climate change or are affected by it. We simply cannot have a discussion on energy transition without institutions that are focused on the right leadership to implement the policy," he said.



The Deputy Minister added that the Ministry is committed to collaborating with the sector's agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the country’s goals are aligned with the conversation on the future of the energy sector and the national industrialization agenda.