Energy Commission claps back at Minority over ineffectiveness claim

Business News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following claims made by the Minority in Parliament that the Energy Commission has been rendered useless, the technical regulator of the sector has refuted the claim.



The Minority had earlier posited that the Energy Commission has had its budget slashed by more than half on the amount of the Capping and Realignment Act.



According to the Minority in Parliament, “Even more disturbing is the fact that the Energy Commission which is the technical regulator of the sector has seen its budget slashed by more than half on account of the Capping and Realignment Act rendering the Commission ineffective.”



Reacting to this, the Energy Commission has noted that the said Capping and Realignment Act was removed from by the Finance Ministry two years ago.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the technical regulator pointed that it has been effective with its operations.



“The Energy Commission wishes to state the following; Under the earmarked funds Capping and Realignment Act, 2017 (Act 947) the Commission had its budgets capped by about 34% between the period of May 2017 and 2018.



“By the Ministry of Finance letter Ref. RPD/NTPU/01/19/CAGD-01 dated January 4, 2019 the cap was removed. The Energy Commission continues to perform its functions as prescribed by law,” part of the statement read.



