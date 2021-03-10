Business News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: GNA

Encouraging local rice production

Local rice is cultivation is expected to boost

Rice is increasingly becoming an important constituent of Ghanaian cuisine and is grown in the agro-ecological regions of the country.



However, its yearly consumption exceeds the volume produced locally, thus compelling the country to import the commodity.



This is being taken with a serious view.



A project under the Kpong Irrigation Scheme to increase the productivity of rice and the profitability therein has recorded some success.



The project is intended to develop market-based agriculture among smallholders and private sector linkages through the aforementioned scheme in association with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



It is expected to boost local rice cultivation and ensure stable water distribution, a prerequisite for cultivating the crop.



JICA and Ghana Irrigation Development Authority organized a seminar to gauge the advantages of the project and its resultant impact on Ghana’s economy.