Business News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Empty cages, 'dry Christmas' for livestock owners ahead of season

Some livestock owners say they may resort to a flash sale in the coming days

There’s been a rather low patronage of livestock ahead of the Christmas festivity in some parts of Accra.



Some livestock owners who spoke to GhanaWeb when the news team visited some sheds in Avenor and Kaneshie, said they may resort to a flash sale in the coming days for their products to be cleared due to the slow pace at which the business is going.



This action, they said, was better than having the animals in their possession and running at loss after the yuletide.



The rapid dwindling of business, most of them said was because the country was affected by the deadly coronavirus which has affected the Ghanaian economy and that of the international community.



Others also attributed it to the tension surrounding the just-ended December 7 general elections.



Amidst all the concerns raised, these livestock owners are looking forward to having a boost in sales on December 25 and on Boxing Day, December 26 to get money to celebrate the occasion with their family and friends.

