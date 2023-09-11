Empowering the youth through Local Economic Development (LED) programs

Business News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: Kojo Asiamah Addo

Youth participation in governance is essential for building inclusive and sustainable communities. Engaging young people in decision-making processes not only ensures their voices are heard but also empowers them to become active contributors to society. One effective way to promote youth participation is through Local Economic Development (LED) programs.



In this article, we will explore the significance of youth participation in

governance, the role of LED projects in fostering youth engagement, and the benefits that arise from such initiatives.



Youth participation in governance helps create a more inclusive society by ensuring that the perspectives and needs of young people are taken into account. It allows them to contribute to policy-making, advocate for their rights, and actively participate in shaping the future of their communities. Engaging youth in governance processes helps foster democratic values and principles. By involving young people in decision-making, governments promote transparency,

accountability, and respect for diverse opinions. This cultivates a culture of active citizenship and democratic participation among the youth.



Local Economic Development (LED) programs aim to stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life in local communities. These programs focus on enhancing local resources, creating employment opportunities, and promoting entrepreneurship. LED programs involve multiple stakeholders, including government agencies, businesses, community organizations, and residents. LED programs offer a platform for youth to actively engage in governance processes.



They provide opportunities for young people to participate in decision-making, collaborate with stakeholders, and contribute to the development of their communities. By involving youth in LED programs, governments can harness their innovative ideas, energy, and skills to drive economic growth and sustainable development.



Youth can participate in various aspects of LED programs, including:



Entrepreneurship and job creation: Young people can start their businesses or join existing enterprises supported by LED initiatives. This not only empowers them economically but also contributes to the overall economic development of the community.



Community development: Youth can actively participate in community development activities facilitated by LED programs. This may involve infrastructure development, environmental conservation, or cultural preservation initiatives.



Policy advocacy: Young people can advocate for policies that promote youth-friendly economic development and address their specific needs. They can

engage with local and national policymakers, provide input, and influence decision-making processes.



Involving youth in LED programs empowers them to become future leaders. It equips them with essential skills such as entrepreneurship, teamwork, problem-solving, and decision-making. By actively participating in governance, young people gain valuable experience and develop a sense of ownership and responsibility towards their communities. Youth bring fresh perspectives,

innovative ideas, and creative solutions to LED programs.



Their unique experiences and digital literacy skills enable them to leverage technology for economic development and find new ways to address local challenges. Their involvement in LED projects encourages a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within the community.



Youth participation in LED programs helps build social cohesion and trust among different generations. By working alongside older community members, young people bridge the generation gap and foster understanding, respect, and collaboration. This intergenerational cooperation strengthens community bonds and enhances the overall social fabric.



By actively involving youth in LED programs, governments promote sustainable and inclusive development. Youth perspectives ensure that development initiatives consider the long-term impacts on the environment, social equity, and economic prosperity. Their participation helps shape policies and strategies that benefit current and future generations.



Youth participation in governance is crucial for building inclusive and sustainable communities. Local Economic Development (LED) programs provide a platform for youth engagement and enable them to actively contribute to the economic growth and development of their communities. By involving young people in decision-making processes, governments can harness their potential, address their specific needs, and empower them to become the future leaders our world needs.



Through youth participation in LED programs, we can create a brighter and more prosperous future for all.