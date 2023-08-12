Empowering Africa's wheelwomen: Nana Afua's journey of mechanics and dreams

Business News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

In a world where tyres, toolboxes and gears were thought to be the exclusive preserve of men in grease-stained overalls, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei fearlessly crashed through those stereotypes… leaving a trail of inspiration in her wake.



With a smile as vibrant as her passion for automobiles, Nana Afua stands at the crossroads of mechanical mastery and women’s empowerment; proudly donning the title of auto repair virtuoso and visionary founder of Shecanic, a women-led auto mechanic workshop.



Ignition



Nana Afua’s journey started in the heady days of the late 80s and early 90s, a time when gender norms were slowly bending… but not without resistance. “I vividly remember how my cousins would tinker with their toy cars, and I got the hang of it quite easily,” Nana Afua reminisced, her eyes gleaming with nostalgia.



Growing up surrounded by a brigade of male cousins, she discovered a fascination for pursuits that society deemed ‘unconventional’ for girls. A dexterious person, she also had an affinity for ‘life skills’ – cooking, technical drawing and the like. “Perhaps it was the way those subjects were introduced to us that made it easier to appreciate,” she says of Soul Clinic where she had her early schooling.



Nana Afua marched confidently into the Aburi Girls Senior High School, where geography was her chosen companion. It was however a far cry from the practical approach she had previously experienced, as knowledge of sand dunes and waterfalls were left to the imagination but set her on a quest to see these things for herself. The halls of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology welcomed her, where she studied for a Bachelors’ degree in Sociology that she credits for heightening her curiosity.



Shecanic



The spark of Nana Afua’s inspiration ignited as she pondered the vulnerability many, especially women, face with their automobiles. “It struck me that being knowledgeable about auto mechanics was a form of empowerment,” she shared earnestly.



The tales of being ripped-off and hoodwinked due to mechanical ignorance lit a fire in her heart. Armed with determination and the pursuit of justice, she embarked on a mission to master the mechanics of automobiles across diverse terrains, ensuring that no one regardless of gender would be taken for a ride. “I also did not like it that technical skills were pushed to the back-burner, and it seemed to be for persons who did not excel in their academic pursuits,” the Shecanic founder said.



“Then I realised that my passion for mechanics and empowering women could be beautifully intertwined,” Nana Afua mused, her voice carrying the determination that had fuelled her journey.



Starting Shecanic was not a decision for the faint-hearted. The incredulous stares and furrowed brows that greeted her announcement seemed to echo the scepticism society held about women in traditionally male-dominated fields. “How are you a technician, when there is no oil on your body?”; “You speak so well to be a technician,”; “I am here to see Nana; no, not you, the man, Nana,” are just a few of the statements she has had to engage with.



But Nana Afua’s resolve was unbreakable, her vision crystal clear. “I knew I was onto something transformative,” she asserted with a defiant grin. And, slowly, the tides began to turn. What once seemed like an uphill battle has evolved into a movement, with a growing number of young ladies finding their stride under the hood of a car. “The joy on their faces when they fix an engine issue is my ultimate reward,” Nana Afua shared, her pride evident in every word.



“Ei Chaley, this is serious o”: Accra to London by road



Her journey took a momentous turn when a photoshoot beckoned her to the open road, enticing her to join a road trip from Accra to London. Here, two of her greatest passions – geography and automobiles – seamlessly converged. “When I first heard of it, I was extremely intrigued and said ‘Ei Charley, this is serious o’,” she says of the adventure.



Not content with merely being a passenger, Nana Afua offered her expertise through auto checkup services; becoming the guardian of sorts for the engines (and other car parts) on the epic voyage. As the miles unravelled beneath their tires, so did the tapestry of Africa’s wonders. The trip painted a vivid picture of the need for good roads, especially if a blossoming intra-African tourism era is to be realised.



Mali’s colorful buses, Senegal’s awe-inspiring infrastructure, and the enduring reverence for Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy in Ghana were sights that were etched into her memory. “It was a journey of discovery, both in terms of mechanics and the beauty our continent holds,” Nana Afua mused.



Amid the shifting sands of the desert, an unexpected hero emerged – the unassuming Lexus RX350, morphing into a speedster when the winds howled across the dunes. The journey was not only a feast for the eyes but also the palate, with the best-in-the-world fish of Mauritania tantalising taste buds. “Who would’ve thought that an ordinary car could turn into a wind warrior?” Nana Afua quipped.



At the border of Mauritania, the team found an unexpected ally in His Excellency Felix Hator, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Ghana. His warmth and support underlined the bonds that stretch across borders and reinforced her belief in the power of unity. “It was a reminder that our dreams don’t have borders,” she reflected, her admiration for the cross-cultural camaraderie evident. Nana Afua had to bid the boys farewell and return to Accra.



But the road had lessons to share beyond the mechanics of engines. It underscored the need for more rest stops, especially tailored for women embarking on such adventures. “Women deserve safe spaces on their journeys, both physically and metaphorically,” Nana Afua asserted, her commitment to inclusivity unwavering. And Shecanic stands at the forefront of these conversations, envisioning a future when women can traverse continents in confidence and security.



Nana Afua’s aspirations don’t stop at auto repair. She’s steering Shecanic toward pioneering Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) participation among young women. Additionally, her sights are firmly set on the intersection of automobile advancements and the burgeoning wave of intra-African tourism. “I want to leave a legacy that propels women forward in every field, including those where they are least expected,” she declared, her eyes shining with determination.



In a world where engines roar and stereotypes crumble, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei continues to be a narrative of empowerment, mechanical brilliance and cross-continental discovery. She’s the embodiment of what happens when passion meets purpose, and with every twist of the wrench she’s engineering a future where the road ahead is paved with possibility.



In her own words:



On the rationale for starting Shecanic



Young girls and women are juggling many balls (professional work, children and family). Thus, this gives me the opportunity to educate girls and women about their cars, and also depict through my experience that ‘You Can’.



The introduction of the term ‘formal and informal education’ demeaned vocational and technical skills, and made it a thing for school drop-outs .There had to be change in the narrative; the narrative that makes the mechanics of machines a mystery. This gave me an opportunity to tell the story of your ability to make a living with knowledge in technical and vocational skills. Identify your talents and key strengths early in life and tap into them early.



On how her journey challenged societal norms in male-dominated fields like STEM and inspired other women to pursue their passions



Shecanic everywhere in the world has influenced the efforts of individuals, organisations and society as a whole to promote diversity and gender equity in STEM, and inspired more women to pursue their passions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.



On her role in the Accra to London road trip with the Wanderlust Ghana team



The offer I made to the group was to inspect all their vehicles and ensure every item on the maintenance job card was checked. This was a Shecanic sponsorship offer to the group because I also was intrigued. As things would have it, I got an invitation to join the team. It was at this point I knew the dynamics had changed and I needed to use this opportunity to push the boundaries of my expertise.



On how her dedication and passion for the Shecanic project earned her recognition and respect



As I encouraged women to take an interest in cars, I also needed to catch up with the ever-changing technology and advanced research in the automobile industry. It is only when you have mastered your craft that people will seek your counsel. It is for this reason that I attend car shows and seminars, take online courses and keep my eyes glued to car review shows.



On preparations for the trip



Before this epic trip, the team had travelled to all 16 regions in Ghana, Togo and Ivory Coast. My first encounter was the Togo drive to Ho and back to Accra. In the months leading to the day of travel, I changed my diet, went to the gym four days in a week, and replaced driving with cycling to do garage visits.



On the content created during the trip



I knew I had to share or have proof that I witnessed a nomadic migration and drove through the windy deserts of the Sahara. There was no way I would leave Ghana without cameras to immortalise those moments. Kwakuzee (Ripple Effect) was kind enough to spare me some of his tools, and that did the trick. I have a day to day experiential diary I share on Facebook. Soon, there will be videos on all my socials, non-edited raw videos and narration of every minute of the journey.