Emerging luxury Real Estate markets in Ghana

Business News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: Vaal Real Estate

Ghana's real estate sector has seen tremendous growth over the past decade, driven by a rapidly expanding middle class, increased foreign investment, and a wave of Ghanaians returning from abroad.



This growth is particularly apparent in the high-end luxury property market, which caters to wealthy locals, expatriates, and overseas investors.



Several factors make Ghana an attractive emerging market for luxury real estate:



Economic growth and political stability



● Ghana has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, with GDP growth averaging over 6% annually since 2011. It's rapidly transitioning to a service-based economy.



● Increased oil and gas production since 2010 has boosted export revenues.



● Ghana is a politically stable democracy with relatively low corruption. This makes it appealing for foreigners looking to invest in real estate.



● A growing middle class with higher disposable incomes is fueling demand for upscale housing.



