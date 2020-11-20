Business News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Embrace technology, upskill and be adaptable - Vodafone CEO tells GIJ graduates

Patricia Obo-Nai spoke to GIJ graduates at the Institution's 14th Congregation

Vodafone Ghana CEO, Madam Patricia Obo-Nai, has appealed to recent graduates of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), to embrace technology, learn new skills through upskilling and be ready to adapt in order to remain relevant in the world of work.



Speaking at the 14th Congregation of the GIJ on Friday, November 13, in Accra, Madam Obo-Nai said, “It is great to have a Degree in Communications but I charge you to take on other skills that complement your profession, adding, ‘employers will look out for additional values when recruiting for any role”.



She underscored the importance of technology as the catalyst of many professions and key innovations in today’s global world.



She asked the graduates to be interested in technologies that are shaping journalism, public relations and the media industry as a whole while making deliberate efforts to learn how to capture, analyse and use data insights to enhance career growth.



She told the graduates that the quality of adaptability as new entrants in the workplace cannot be compromised.



“The world is changing so rapidly that it will leave behind people who are unable to adapt to change. Mergers, acquisitions, and digital disruptions will continue to happen. We have been working from home since March. We are all adapting to the change due to the natural disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adaptability is simply how flexible you are to handle these changes”, Madam Obo-Nai reiterated.



Patricia was the Guest Speaker at the Second Session of the 14th Congregation. Out of the 480 Public Relations students who graduated in the afternoon, 331 constituting 68 percent were females.



“This is impressive. To the females graduating today, I say ‘Go Girls’, when women win, society wins!” Madam Obo-Nai said.



The Rector of GIJ, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, urged the government to continue in its funding support for the school to enable it to complete structures on the new campus.



She encouraged the students to make an impact in their endeavours.

