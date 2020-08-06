Business News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: GNA

Embrace mass cocoa spraying exercise - Chief Farmer

File Photo [A cocoa farmer]

Cocoa farmers in the country have been urged to embrace the mass cocoa spraying exercise introduced by government.



In an exclusive interview shortly after a farmers' meeting at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, Nana Kumi Abiesi, Nsawam – Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Farmer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that embracing the mass cocoa spraying exercise, would help farmers to increase the crop yield.



He explained that the exercise was part of a high-tech cocoa production method and said the introduction of the high-tech programme was a testimony of government's determination to help improve the cocoa industry.



According to him, when farmers embrace the programme, would help increase the national cocoa output from the present tonnage, in order to reduce poverty among the farmers.



He said COCOBOD was increasing the spraying machines in the various cocoa growing areas to enable the spraying gangs reach every farm, with a view to combating the capsid virus.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.