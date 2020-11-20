Business News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Embrace digital payment – Ursula Owusu urges Ghanaians

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister

The Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged Ghanaians to embrace digital payments for a secure, convenient and low-cost financial service as the country moves to a cash-lite society.



The Vice President of Ghana on Thursday, November 19, 2020, formally outdoored the National QR code payment system which he used to patronise a local delicacy 'waakye' at Auntie Muni at Ridge in the Greater Accra Region.



Ghana has become the first country in Africa and third in the world to roll out a Universal Quick Response (QR) Code payment system.



Ghana’s Universal QR Code follows the successful implementation of Mobile Money Interoperability.



It allows customers to make instant payments for goods and services from different funding sources (mobile wallets, cards, bank accounts) by scanning a quick response code on a smartphone, or dialing the USSD Code of the payment service provider and following the prompts to make payment.



Speaking to the media, Mrs. Ekuful said, the Ministry of Communications through the National Cyber Security Centre is working to ensure free cyber fraud digital payments platforms in the country.



She, therefore, urged Ghanaians to embrace the use of digital payments to increase people's control over their lives and transact more safely and cheaply across much broader geography and payment platforms.

