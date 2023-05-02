Embark on more customer education – Yilo Krobo MCE to ECG

Business News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, Eric Tetteh, has called on the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to embark on more education for customers within the Krobo District.



The MCE made this appeal while speaking with the media after he supported staff in the the Krobo District of ECG to fill potholes in Somanya on May Day, 2023.



The staff filled potholes on the Djaba road and parts of the main Somanya road with help from some military personnel as part of efforts to improve on the cold relationship between the Somanya residents as well as the ECG and the military.



This followed the brutal confrontations last year when the power distributor embarked on a prepaid meter implementation project.



The MCE shared a personal experience where his prepaid credit kept running out faster than usual.



But according to him, based on professional advise, he got an Energy Commission Certified Electrician to check on his wiring system and it came up that his earthing cables had a problem.



Mr Tetteh added that once this anomaly was corrected, his credit run at a normal pace.



Mr. Tetteh, therefore, appealled to the ECG to embark on customer education with focus on such wiring issues which could be making customers think that the prepaid meters are worse off, when, rather, the problem could be from some technical anomalies.



He also mentioned that the service charge of GH¢840 for the acquisition of separate meters has become a detriment to many who wish to apply for the service.



He added that most of the residents shared meters, which made it difficult for them to purchase power on time as some tenants were difficult and, therefore, were not making their contributions available on time.



He, therefore, appealed to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission to consider making a special concession for customers within the Krobo District to make the acquisition if new meters easier for them.



He proposed a fifty percent reduction in the price.