Elon Musk retakes position as world’s richest person

Founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has reclaimed the position as the world’s wealthiest person just some few days after French billionaire and LVMH founder Bernard Arnault took the spot.



The development comes after Musk’s Tesla company saw its shares mount a marginal recovery after recording a decline in the last week.



According to Forbes, Elon Musk’s net worth increased by $5.5 billion on Monday, making his estimated total net worth at over $210 billion as stated by Forbes’ real-time billionaires list.



Bernard Arnault, who owns a luxury goods conglomerate remains in close second to Musk with his net worth pegged at $208.5 billion as of Friday, January 26, 2024.



On Monday, January 29, Elon Musk’s Tesla stock rose nearly by 4.2% to $190.93 after dropping to $180 last week on the back of worse-than-expected quarterly earnings.



Bernard Arnault’s LVMH shares however rose by more than 13% on January 26, 2024 on the back of strong sales made in 2023.



Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos remains the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $183.4 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list



