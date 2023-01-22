Eleven-member independent tax appeals board to handle tax disputes inaugurated

Business News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

An eleven-member Independent Tax Appeals Board has been inaugurated in Accra to oversee tax disputes between Revenue Administration and Taxpayers in Ghana.



This is the first of its kind and forms part of the government’s initiative to transform revenue administration and mobilization.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Independent Tax Appeals Board, Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Attah, commended the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA for exceeding their 2022 target and urged them to do more in the coming years.



The mandate of the Independent Tax Appeals Board is to hear appeals and determine objections against tax decisions made by the Commissioner-General of the GRA.



The 11-member Committee comprises three women and nine men.



Justice Lawrence Mensah, a retired Justice of the Superior Courts is the Board chairman. The board members are Peter Kwame Abrebrese, and Samuel Narh Ajangman, both retired GRA officers, Mrs Mangoa Ghanney, a lawyer and Justice Kwabwnea Asumah Adu.



Nii Ayi Ayittey and Theophilus Tawiah are Representatives from the Chartered Institute of Taxation.



The others are Dr Isaac Nyame, Chartered Institute of Accountants, Madam Catherine Quiadoo and Madam Fuazia Ibrahim representing the private sector, and Emmanuel Obeng Aseidu.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Attah urged the board to earn the trust and respect of all stakeholders in their line of work both Taxpayers and the tax administration



Board chairman, Justice Lawrence Mensah said the Appeals Board will provide a strong and fair hearing to both Taxpayers and the tax administration.