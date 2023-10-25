Electricity supply: Denkyira Nipa Ne Nkro Chief appeal to government for completion of project

Business News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region:



Chief of Denkyira Nipa Ne Kro, Nana Adusei Opako I in the Upper Denkyira West District has called on the government to complete its electricity project.



He said that urgent intervention was needed to aid development in the area.



Mostly a mining and agricultural hamlet, Nipa Ne Kro is a settlement near Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region.



Nana Opako raised concerns about the delay of the project affecting the livelihood and businesses of the residents in the community.



The situation he said has affected the growth and progress of the area because since the community was linked to the national grid it continually faces challenges in terms of electricity.



The Chief made this known in an interview with the GhanaWeb during their visit to the community.



To guarantee equitable and precise billing for the households, he requested the Energy Ministry to install meters and urgently complete their project.



He emphasized the importance of accountability and transparency in the energy sector, saying that installing meters would aid in preventing any inconsistencies or unfair business practices.



Additionally, he noted that the community collectively were constructing a teachers' bungalow in the area but needed financial assistance to complete the project.



"I am pleading with the government and non-governmental organizations for help in finishing this important initiative for the wellbeing of teachers posted to our community," he said.



The community took the initiative to build this bungalow to ensure the local teachers have access to decent accommodation.