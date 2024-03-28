Electricity stakeholders call for transparency and accountability over power crisis

Business News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: happyghana.com

The Coalition of Stakeholders in Electricity Contracts and Arrangements (COSECA) has issued a press statement criticizing the handling of the ongoing electricity crisis in Ghana.



COSECA expressed deep concern about the situation, urging all players in the sector to collaborate on a lasting solution. They emphasized the importance of prioritizing customer service and ensuring transparency in contracts and agreements.



The statement calls for immediate action, including a load-shedding schedule, COSECA believes Ghanaians deserve a schedule to plan for power outages.



The association also calls for immediate steps to identify the root cause of the situation and demands transparency regarding the source of the current electricity problems.



"COSECA has observed with a lot of displeasure the current happenings in the Electricity Sector in the country and believes that there is the need for all players in the sectors to come together to find a lasting solution to the existing uncomfortable situation pertaining at the moment.



"The Utility Service Providers should have in mind that they exist because of their customers who deserve to be given the best kind of service in every circumstance that exists no matter what.



"COSECA also thinks that there is a need for transparency to ensure that contracts and agreements between especially the Utility Service Providers and their Customers are not breached nor tampered with.



"Adequate and truthful information dissemination between the Utility Service Providers and their Customers should be of utmost priority and must not be compromised at all and on this premise, COSECA is saying there should be a Load shedding schedule to ensure Ghanaians plan accordingly," the press statement said.