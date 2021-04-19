Electricity is lifeline of modern economy, fix the power crisis – Prof Adei

Business News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairperson of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has called on stakeholders to work around the clock to fix the current power crisis in the county.



Emeritus Professor Stephen Adei believes electricity is the lifeline of the modern economy, hence intermittent outages could gravely affect Ghana’s growing economy.



He stressed that the current power crisis must be fixed to provide comfort to the citizenry.



“There is no doubt that modern economies run on electricity therefore you cannot trifle with electricity. So what is happening, whether dumsor has returned [or not], irrespective of the reasons, it is not good for the economy.



“It is not good for revenue collection and it is going to lead to more borrowing to finance the State, so it must be resolved quickly,” he spoke to Joy News.



The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) in March revealed that it is in discussions with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to develop a load-shedding timetable for power outages in some parts of the country.



The table, according to the country’s power transmission company will provide details of the time and places that would experience power outages at any point in time between April and June this year.



Management of GRIDCo indicated that some towns in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, Winneba in the Central Region and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan would be affected.



Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh subsequently revealed that some parts of the nation will from May experience systematic power outages.