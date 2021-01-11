Business News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Electricity for all promise laudable but execution remains sceptical - IES

File photo of an electricity substation

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has said it is sceptical about the Akufo-Addo administration’s renewed promise to supply electricity to all by the end of its second term.



This comes after President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural speech during his swearing-in last week disclosed of government’s commitment to extend electricity supply to communities lacking.



In a statement issued, the IES explained it was pleased with President Akufo-Addo’s resolve to act on its promise but “it remains cautious in hope as recent history does not instill confidence”



“The IES as a result entreats the appropriate authorities to make the necessary investments and regulatory mechanisms to ensure a fulfillment of the promise”



“Additionally, the government may wish to consider revising its decision to put a freeze on discussions and issuance of licenses for new Independent Power Producers (IPPs), including renewables that are cheaper and more environmentally friendly,” the IES added.



“A revision of the decision is necessary because it has stalled many renewable power project, some of which has secured all the technical permits from the relevant government and district agencies,” the statement noted.



Meanwhile, figures released from the Energy Ministry showed that access to electricity supply across the country was around 84 percent as at the end of 2020.



Read the full statement below:



