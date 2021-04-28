Electricity Projects: Ministers pay working visits to Kasoa, Pokuase BSP sites

Business News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister for Information, visited the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) Project on Tuesday, 27th April, to familiarize themselves with ongoing works and activities at the Project Site.



The 435 MVA Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Substation will be the second largest BSP in Ghana when it is completed, at a cost of US$50 million.



Construction work on the BSP is progressing well, with the Contractor, Messrs. Siemens Energy, currently preparing to connect the existing transmission lines to the BSP and further tie into the national grid. This aspect of the project is expected to commence in the latter half of May, and is expected to be completed in July 2021.



Prior to the visit to Kasoa, the two Ministers had on Tuesday, April 20, visited the 580 MVA Pokuase BSP Project, currently at 98 percent completion and on schedule to be energized by May 31, 2021.



The US$60million Pokuase BSP, which will be the largest BSP in Ghana when completed and the US$50million Kasoa BSP, are being funded by a US$308 million grant from the United States Government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a United States Government Agency, under Ghana’s second Millennium Challenge Compact Program.



The two vital Power Projects are expected to significantly boost the Ghana Grid Company’s (GRIDCo) capacity to transport bulk power to Accra and improve the Electricity Company of Ghana’s distribution systems.



Specifically, the Pokuase BSP will enhance the reliability of power transmission services to the northern parts of Accra and to the over 300,000 ECG consumers in Pokuase, Legon, Kwabenya, Nsawam and outlying areas.



Similarly, the Kasoa BSP will ensure efficient power supply to over 240,000 consumers in Kasoa, Nyanyano, Senya Bereku, Bawjiase, Tuba, Tokuse and the adjoining communities.



The injection of these two massive power infrastructural assets into Ghana’s power system will also assist GRIDCo and ECG to significantly reduce transmission and distribution system losses, and improve their operational and financial performance.



The Kasoa and Pokuase BSP Projects fall under the Ghana Power Compact Program’s ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) Activity.



The key objective is to make targeted investments into ECG’s distribution networks and reduce technical, commercial and collection losses; thereby improving the quality-of-service delivery to a large variety of consumers and many communities in the Southern part of Ghana.