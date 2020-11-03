Business News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Reroy Cables Limited Publication

Electrical contractors advised to use quality made-in-Ghana cables

Some participants of Reroy Cables Limited seminar

Reroy Cables Limited, a Ghanaian indigenous cable manufacturing giant has organised a seminar for certified electrical wiring practitioners and electrical contractors from the five northern regions over the weekend.



At the event, held in Tamale on Saturday, 17th October 2020, the Plant Manager of Reroy Cables Limited, Mr Seth Asinor Offei cautioned participants against the use of inferior electrical cables which increases cost of power consumption and causes fire outbreaks leading to loss of properties and lives.



He advised participants to use quality electrical cables manufactured from Reroy Cables for their works to enhance safety, save cost on power consumption and longevity of electrical works.



The seminar, which was themed, ‘Buy made in Ghana, build Ghana by creating market for local industries’ was aimed at providing best practices and technical assistance to electricians, electrical engineers and contractors in the region, as well as creating synergy among industrial players.



Mr Erasmus Aidoo, Commercial Manager of Reroy Cables Limited stressed the need to patronise Reroy range of electrical products which are of high quality and international standards with certifications from International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO 9001), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) as well as certification from Ghana Standards Authority(GSA).



He added that the company was strategically positioned and focused on delivering quality products and better alternative to the influx of substandard imported cables.



Ing. Godwin Dzamaklo from GRIDCo who chaired the seminar said that “Electrical cables are high risk goods that is why we keep advising you to desist from patronising substandard ones.”



He said price may seem cheaper but the risk involved in using inferior cables to wire premises was life-threatening.



He, therefore, advised them to reject inferior cables and stressed that the fight against substandard electrical cables and accessories should be a collective responsibility.



Mr Anthony Mensah, Public Relations Officer, (PRO) Reroy enumerated some corporate social responsibility initiatives the company had undertaken over the years which included support to persons who went through cleft corrective surgeries, support to the COVID-19 relief fund, and the Korle Bu Accident and Burns Centre among others.



Mr Mensah also emphasised on how continuous patronising of Reroy cables will enable the company to undertake many more social intervention projects.

