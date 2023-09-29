Elderly man steals GH¢3,000 from passenger in trotro

Business News of Friday, 29 September 2023

A commercial vehicle, popularly known as trotro, was heated with confrontations in the morning when a passenger was accused of stealing GH¢3,000 from the bag of the one seated next to him.



Luck eluded the man as he was caught and hurled insults for his actions by the other passengers.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb Business, one of them was heard saying, "You are stealing this early morning. Shame on you."



"Someone is holding his bag and you have opened it to take all the money. How can an elderly man like you do this?" another questioned.



A market woman with an apron tied around her waist was also captured jostling and shoving the suspected thief, asking him to confess.



The driver, who seemed unperturbed about the situation kept driving to his destination with his bus conductor also seated quietly watching the passengers 'fight' the suspected thief.



GhanaWeb Business, however, cannot confirm where and when the incident happened at the time of filing the report.



