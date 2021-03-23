Egypt Air to commence 'Air Ghana' operations 'in a couple of months'

Business News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Egypt Air is expected to commence operations of a new national airline for Ghana called; “Air Ghana” according to news portal, Bloomberg,



The development comes after Ghana’s Aviation Ministry and Egypt Air in October 2020 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and subsequently reached an agreement for the establishment of a new national carrier.



The choice of Cairo-based EgyptAir as the preferred strategic partner follows series of engagement with senior management team of the airline and the committee of aviation experts constituted by Ghana’s former Aviation Ministry.



Roshdy Zakaria, Chief executive officer of EgyptAir Holding Co. explained the new national carrier for Ghana will begin operations “in a couple of months.”



Zakaria said EgyptAir will provide some four Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft to the Accra-based airline in which it will have a 75 percent stake/share.



“To spread in Africa, that is our main goal and when we have a hub somewhere in the middle of Africa that will give us a chance to reach new destinations,” he disclosed.



He further added that EgyptAir is looking to expand in Africa as air traffic recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, even as the carrier seeks more than US$300 million in additional government aid.