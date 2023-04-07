Economy needs innovative thinkers – Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

Business News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

To transform its economy, the country needs innovative and skilled human resources, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Kwaku Afriyie has said.



As the economy continues to rapidly evolve and advance, he said, it is more important than ever to harness the power of innovation to drive growth and progress – noting that government recognises this need and is actively seeking innovators to work collaboratively toward transforming the economy through public-private partnerships (PPP) and other initiatives to help spearhead new technologies and solutions that will propel the economy forward.



“Innovation is key to making progress in all industries, from healthcare to agriculture, and government recognises the critical role that innovators play. These individuals possess the expertise and vision needed to develop new products and services, as well as strategies for increasing efficiency and reducing costs. This in turn drives job creation and economic growth,” he said.



The minister made these remarks in his address at the Certified Innovation Professional (CIP) programme launch in Accra by the Nobel International Business School (NiBS).



Explaining further, Dr. Afriyie said in the current era when change is a constant, innovation assumes a paramount role in staying competitive. He reiterated that government has been at the vanguard of science and technology advancement, achieving remarkable progress in recent years.



He maintained that government will continue to create the right environment for innovation and encourage the youth to become innovators.



“Innovation has become a key driver of economic growth and development in many countries. By encouraging individuals to embrace it, Ghana can build a skilled workforce to generate and implement new ideas, advance collaborations on critical projects, and capture the value of innovation.



“This will help Ghana become more competitive, increase productivity and create jobs essential for sustainable economic growth. In addition, by having a pool of certified innovation professionals, Ghana can attract more foreign investment and technology transfer; further boosting the country’s economic growth,” he emphasised.



The government of Ghana has demonstrated a significant commitment to fostering innovation in the country through various initiatives and policies. This is evident in the strategic interventions and investments in multiple sectors of the economy, including education with the introduction of technical vocational education and training (TVET), science technology engineering, mathematics (STEM) and Free Senior High School.



Dr. Afriyie made a clarion call for innovators in the country to come on board and help build a resilient and sustainable economy.



“The ability of innovators in the country to drive progress and create new opportunities is essential for the country’s continued prosperity. By working together with government, innovators can help transform existing industries and create new ones; thus making the economy more dynamic, resilient and inclusive.”