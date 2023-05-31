Economic theories in books do not apply in reality - Prince Arkutu

Business News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Chief Executive Officer of Apex Shipping, Prince Arkutu, has said Ghana cannot develop if businesses and government keep applying old formulas.



According to him, the reason businesses are struggling is because the economic theories in books do not apply in the business field.



Speaking at the CEOs Breakfast Meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Mr Arkutu said for Ghana to unlock its potential in the supply chain to ensure economic growth, government needs to build a strong ecosystem that supports businesses to grow.



This, he said, will boost investor confidence and attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).



" What we need to do is to have courage, courage to build an ecosystem that supports businesses and propels growth. This is not what you will find in the books. The books will give you the points..." he said.



"You have theories but after you apply them, you need to go back and evaluate whether these theories are actually working to our good," he told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.



