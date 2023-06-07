Economic hardships: 'Right now, so much is going wrong' – NDC MP

Business News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central Abdul Rashid-Pelpuo has said Ghanaians are not angry and protesting enough against the government over the harsh economic conditions in the country.



As a member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, while bemoaning the skyrocketing prices of electricity tariffs, he told Kwabena Bobie Ansah on the Citizen Show on Accra100.5FM, Tuesday, 6 July 2023, that the Minority is doing its best to keep the government on its toes and it will require Ghanaians to also play their part through protests.



“I just hope that Ghanaians could wake up. Right now, so much is going wrong, so much is going improperly and yet people are accepting it all.



"The Minority is doing what we can, we bring issues out but people are still sleeping, we are not protesting enough and it is bad for Ghana because if you depend on parliament alone we have a limit to reach and if you say ‘this is my party’ and every single time, ‘NPP is my party’ so [when] they bring up issues, you argue [for] them, it is Ghana we are collapsing,” he lamented.



Dr Rashid-Pelpuo prayed and expressed hope that Ghanaians will receive some respite from the hardships they are currently going through from 2024 when, in his view, the NDC comes to power.



Debunking suggestions that the Minority are equally quiet and not keeping the government on its toes as they should, the lawmaker noted that the Minority has been raising issues about the hardships in the country over and over and “we are going to continue doing enough press conferences, we will bring issues out, we will mobilise protests as we go on to the elections and see if there will be response from the rest of you [Ghanaians].”