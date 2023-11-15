Economic growth in 2023 more than expected - Ofori-Atta

Business News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said Ghana's economic growth has been more than expected.



He mentioned inflation decline, improvement of fiscal and external balances, as some of the contributing factors to the economic success the country has achieved so far in 2023.



He explained that provisional macroeconomic data on the performance of the economy for the period Q1-Q3 2023 demonstrated Government’s relentless commitment to keeping the corner turned.



Presenting the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy document to parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Ken Ofori-Atta said "The prompt deployment of strong fiscal and monetary policy measures largely accounts for the continued macroeconomic stability and economic recovery."



He added, "Growth in 2023 has been more resilient than earlier expected, inflation has been on the decline, the fiscal and external balances have improved, and the exchange rate has stabilised."



The presentation of the 2024 budget is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and Section 21(3) of the PFM Act 2016 (of ACT 921) which requires the minister to provide the fiscal policy of the year contained in the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.



This year's budget will be the first after Ghana signed on to the $3 billion loan facility for economic recovery after being saddled with high debt issues. This year's budget is also President Akufo-Addo last budget in power. It is expected to address the country's high inflation rates and unstable exchange rates among other economic issues.