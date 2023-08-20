Economic effects of ECOWAS invasion in Niger will be dire – FOSDA

Business News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA) has stated that the economic implications if ECOWAS should invade Niger in its bid to restore constitutional rule will be dire.



This comes on the back of ECOWAS regional countries threatening the Nigerien junta of a possible military intervention.



The Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security of ECOWAS, Ambassador Abdul Musah, explained that although the bloc is still giving diplomatic engagement with the military rulers in Niger a chance, any further defiance from the junta, will trigger a response in protecting the rules of the regional bloc with its contingency.



Commenting on the matter, the Executive Director for FOSDA, Theodora W. Anti advised the ECOWAS bloc to do all they can to consistently pursue diplomacy in resolving the crisis in Niger.



“When you look at the economic implications and the current economic situation we found ourselves in now, it’s dire. You look at the economic implication and even the military implication you will definitely record some casualties, bloodshed and we don’t want an ECOWAS that does such things against its own people.



“Whether it be military or civilian, I think ECOWAS should listen to the people and pursue diplomacy to the end. Diplomacy should be persistent and consistent with this Niger issue,” madam Anti stated in an interview with Starrfm.com.gh



She continued: “The junta has indicated that they are ready to talk and as the ECOWAS Commissioner has said all cards are on the table. And from my internal sources in ECOWAS they are actually pushing diplomacy more. It is just that somehow they pretend to amplify the military more. So they should continue to intensify diplomatic intervention more. So that we come to a win solution to this.



Meanwhile, thousands of people lined up outside the main stadium in Niamey-Niger on Saturday August 19, 2023 responding to the call for civilian auxiliaries in support of the armed forces.



The event organizer said the junta was not involved in this initiative, although it was aware of it.