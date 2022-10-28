Economic crisis: Suspend importation of goods that can be made locally - Government told

Business News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

As part of measures to mitigate the effects of the depreciation of the cedi, a political science analyst, Prof. John Osei Bobbie, has asked government to implement some trade restrictions.



This request comes weeks after traders in Accra closed their shops to protest the current economic conditions.



The closure came after the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) directed all members to embark on a three-day strike to protest the current economic conditions.



Some traders who spoke to Atinka News at Abbosey Okai lamented the depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar, adding that it is making it difficult for most traders to stay in business.



In an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Prof. John Osei Bobbie, called for the suspension of imported goods that can be produced locally.



According to the political science analyst, government should see to it that traders import goods that cannot be readily produced in Ghana.



Citing toilet rolls as an example, Prof. John Osei Bobbie did not see the sense in importing the product when it is already being produced locally.



“There are some goods that, after being imported, end up at the dam site, despite the fact that we send millions of dollars to import them.” It’s past time to impose trade restrictions on some products imported into the country. These are some of the reasons why MPs want a new Finance Minister. Why should we spend dollars to import toilet rolls into the country when we can produce them locally? The importation of certain goods into the country must be halted,” he added.