Economic crisis: Akufo-Addo to address nation on October 30

Business News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation on the current state of the economy.



The address will come off on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 8 pm.



This comes amidst calls for the removal of the Finance Minister, the rapid depreciation of the cedi, and high inflation alongside a general increase in the cost of living of Ghanaians.



The Ghana cedi has come under intense pressure in the last few months to hit a record high of GH¢16 to the dollar before slowing down to GH¢13.70 as of October 27, 2022.



Inflation for September also stood at 37.2% with some components such as food and fuel witnessing year-on-year inflation of more than 70%.



Fuel prices have shot up astronomically to sell at above GH¢17 at some fuel pumps.



