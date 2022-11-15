Economic Hardship: We are here because of stubbornness and bad governance - Tarzan

Business News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Wereko-Brobby, popularly known as Tarzan, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has blamed the current economic hardship on the "stubbornness" and "bad governance" of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



"It's stubbornness...we criticized the NDC for appointing a lot of people and so we planned to use a small number of appointees when elected but when he came to power he even went overboard.



"When I asked he said the important thing is the work they will do. So it means we didn't mean what we said" he added in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti program.



Listen to him in the video below:



