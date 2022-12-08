Economic Crisis: Government pushing all sacrifices to Ghanaians - John Mahama

Business News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government is not ready to make sacrifices in the midst of excruciating economic challenges.



According to him, all sacrifices in response to the current economic challenges in Ghana are being pushed to the citizens.



Speaking at the 13th Congregation of the Accra Business School, John Mahama berated President Akufo Addo for continuing to keep a large size government instead cutting down same to reduce cost of running government business.



Though government has announced some austerity measures including cut back in salaries of appointees by 30%, limited use of V8 vehicles and cut back on fuel coupons, cut back on FX support for the importation of some items amongst other measures, the 2020 National Democratic Congress flagbearer noted that such measures are insignificant in addressing the challenges facing the economy.



“Expenditure has increased significantly by almost 80 billion cedis. There is no significant expenditure cut that mirror the gravity of the situation we have found ourselves in. It appears that we are set to live with the excessively bloated government especially in the Presidency.



"One would have thought that the size of government will be reduced to cut down expenditure. This administration is not willing to make any sacrifices, all the sacrifices are to be borne by the Ghanaian people,” he said.



He stated further that the 2023 budget is riddled with more frivolous expenditure that could have been avoided to save resources for more productive adventures.



Parliament on November 24 approved the 2023 budget despite opposition from the minority group.



The budget contains a debt exchange programme and increased VAT which have been described by Mr Mahama as sacrifices being slapped on the citizenry.