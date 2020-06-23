Business News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Ecobank Ghana drives Financial Index upward as trading surges

The benchmark index moderated by 12.43 points (-0.64%) to close at 1,933.65 with a year-to-date return of -14.33% while the market capitalization decreased by 0.24% to settle at 53.47 billion.



Major market sector performances were mixed.



The GSE Financial Index was up 0.57 points (+0.03%) to close at 1,789.05 with a -11.42% year-to-date return on the back of Ecobank Ghana (+0.13%) while Fan Milk (-3.85%) edged the SAS Manufacturing Index lower by 14.23 points (-0.54%) to close at 2,658.25 with a year-to-date return of -24.06.



Trading activity strengthened as 87,612 shares valued at GH¢397,851 changed hands from 62,267 shares valued at GH¢55,311 in the previous session.



Ecobank Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 55.94% of the total volume traded and 92.39% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase in the next session.

